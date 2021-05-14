Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) PT Raised to C$4.50 at National Bank Financial

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on Storm Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Storm Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.92.

Storm Resources stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.30. 51,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,650.00. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$3.32.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$52.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Storm Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

