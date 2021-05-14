Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $19.82. 28,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,416. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Stratasys’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.