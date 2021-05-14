Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.30 and last traded at $76.30. 2,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 210,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.54.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

