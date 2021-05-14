Strike Achieves Market Cap of $131.52 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $45.53 or 0.00089913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $131.52 million and $1.25 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00082731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.75 or 0.00619629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.75 or 0.00236495 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005265 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.90 or 0.01228201 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00036950 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,888,748 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

