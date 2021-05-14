Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.75.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $811,698,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,465. Stryker has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.21 and a 200 day moving average of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

