Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

Shares of SYK opened at $247.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.21 and a 200-day moving average of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

