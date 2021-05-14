SUKU (SUKU) Hits 1-Day Volume of $993,074.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $60.17 million and approximately $993,074.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUKU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00093371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00020041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.13 or 0.01215912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00068598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00115627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00063366 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.