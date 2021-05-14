Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 23,931 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Fate Therapeutics worth $46,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FATE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

FATE stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FATE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

