Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,278,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Baker Hughes worth $49,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.97.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

