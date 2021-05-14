Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 89,763 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,763 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of GoDaddy worth $49,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $771,769.65. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,167. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $79.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

