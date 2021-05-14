Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,135 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.84% of American Campus Communities worth $50,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,765,000 after purchasing an additional 274,639 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,849,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,486,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC opened at $46.37 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACC. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.