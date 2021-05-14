Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 440,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,381 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of DaVita worth $47,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,651 shares of company stock worth $4,209,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $125.94 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average is $110.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

