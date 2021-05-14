Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $38.99 Million Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149,340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of XPO Logistics worth $38,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.59. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

