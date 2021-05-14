Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $40.52 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,617 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.64% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $40,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.