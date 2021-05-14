Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $40.96 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,819 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Voya Financial worth $40,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 2,355.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after acquiring an additional 500,743 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,010,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,396,000.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

