Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $41.53 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,684,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,833 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of The Western Union worth $41,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

In other news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WU stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

