Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $41.74 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Howmet Aerospace worth $41,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,715 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $113,322,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $49,286,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $33.89.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

