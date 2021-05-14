Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $43.58 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,880 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.53% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $43,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $215.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $223.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HII shares. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

