Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $43.96 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,089 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of LKQ worth $43,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

