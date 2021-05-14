Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $44.91 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Fair Isaac worth $44,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE:FICO opened at $475.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.65 and a 200-day moving average of $484.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $337.04 and a twelve month high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.