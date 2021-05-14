Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $46.55 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,486 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Avantor worth $46,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Avantor by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,759,759 shares of company stock worth $84,764,840 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Avantor stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

