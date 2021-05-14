Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $47.69 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Alliant Energy worth $47,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 45.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $58.19.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

