Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $49.90 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of PerkinElmer worth $49,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,054,522,000 after acquiring an additional 232,138 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $142,590,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,177,000 after buying an additional 414,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $141.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.