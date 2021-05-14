Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,052 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of FMC worth $45,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

NYSE FMC opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

