Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,190,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,552,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Retail Properties of America worth $43,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 3,496.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,061,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 565,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,116.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 293,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

