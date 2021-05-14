Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 333 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of BeiGene worth $41,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BGNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.56.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,109 shares of company stock worth $4,341,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $308.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.58 and its 200 day moving average is $306.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $155.16 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.