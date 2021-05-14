Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 86,773 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Zillow Group worth $48,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,665,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,804,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,216,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG stock opened at $108.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.85. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.36.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.