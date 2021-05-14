Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784,298 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 8.38% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $38,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 199,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 781,250 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,953,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 284,500 shares during the period.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

