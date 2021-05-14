Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,525 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Crown worth $38,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK opened at $110.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.45. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

