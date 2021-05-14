Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of VMware worth $40,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $162.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.69. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.84.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

