Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,786 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,786 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $49,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,433 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,187. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $175.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.45 and a 200-day moving average of $148.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

