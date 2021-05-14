Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 23,770 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,770 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Evergy worth $45,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 22.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 49,826 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Evergy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

