Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 39,576 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,576 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Lincoln National worth $38,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNC stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $71.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

