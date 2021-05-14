Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,037 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of FactSet Research Systems worth $45,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 692.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE FDS opened at $328.53 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.10 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.