Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,237 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,180 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of F5 Networks worth $42,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV opened at $179.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day moving average is $185.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $169,721.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,624.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,635 shares of company stock worth $3,469,719. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

