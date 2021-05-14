Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 50,040 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,040 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $38,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 513.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $83.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

