Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 53,281 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,281 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of FOX worth $41,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

