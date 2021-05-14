Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,213 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Raymond James worth $49,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,147.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $4,418,097. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $131.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

