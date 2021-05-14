Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,264 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Five9 worth $41,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $86,336,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $40,108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,831,000 after acquiring an additional 149,103 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,548,000 after acquiring an additional 113,277 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.94 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,240 shares of company stock worth $19,760,383. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

