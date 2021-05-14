Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Abiomed worth $45,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,690,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,159,000 after buying an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,600,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Abiomed by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after buying an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $262.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $181.26 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.42.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

