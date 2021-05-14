Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,443 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of IDEX worth $50,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $223.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.56. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $141.86 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,413. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

