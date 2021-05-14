Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Advance Auto Parts worth $41,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

NYSE:AAP opened at $204.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.76 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

