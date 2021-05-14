Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,270,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,246 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Huntington Bancshares worth $51,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,313 shares of company stock worth $3,265,536 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

