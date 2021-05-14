Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Buys $59,557,426.04 in Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 11,365,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $59,557,426.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,551,258.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 172,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,173. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

