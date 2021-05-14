Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) COO Maky Zanganeh Purchases 389,077 Shares

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) COO Maky Zanganeh purchased 389,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,038,763.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SMMT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. 172,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,173. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 90,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,434,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.