Sumokoin (SUMO) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 53.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 126.3% higher against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

