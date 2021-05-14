SUN Price Hits $31.50 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. SUN has a market capitalization of $158.22 million and $119.63 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be bought for about $31.50 or 0.00063450 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00098068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $295.95 or 0.00596199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.00244138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.26 or 0.01215275 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.28 or 0.01227398 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,023,453 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

