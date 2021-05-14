SUN (SUN) Reaches Market Cap of $155.15 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, SUN has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One SUN coin can now be purchased for about $30.88 or 0.00061157 BTC on exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $155.15 million and approximately $217.51 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.00636385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00081029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00239128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $611.37 or 0.01210633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00037538 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,023,453 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.