Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

TSE:SU traded up C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,999,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.53. The stock has a market cap of C$42.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,553.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$29.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,083.33%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

