Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.36.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$28.12. 4,490,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,026,147. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.55. The company has a market cap of C$42.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

